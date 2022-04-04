Here's How to Get Tickets to Broadway's 'A Strange Loop' for as Low as $40

Buying tickets to catch a Broadway show doesn't have to drain your savings account if you know where (and when) to look. Theater-goers can now get tickets for the new, Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop for as low as $40.

The production, which is set to debut on Broadway on April 6, just announced a digital lottery and rush ticket policy, both of which will allow guests to secure highly-coveted seats at the Lyceum Theater on 45th Street.

Rush tickets will sell for $47 each. They will be available for in-person purchase at the theater's box office during opening hours, Monday through Saturday from 10 am and on Sundays from 12 pm. Sales will be limited to that day's performance. Each customer will be allowed a maximum of two tickets. Seating location will depend on the theater's availability, and some tickets may be partial view.

The digital lottery will allow lucky guests to see A Strange Loop for as low as $39 (plus a $4 service charge). To enter the lottery, customers can sign up on the production's website, and winners will be drawn one day before each performance.

Directed by Stephen Brackett and featuring the Broadway debut of Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop follows the adventures, dreams, and crises of a young artist who's trying to define his own identity. Through the comedic personification of the main character's thoughts, the audience will travel through the mind of a Black queer writer and follow his journey of self-discovery.

Michel R. Jackson's A Strange Loop was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Drama in 2020, and made its world premiere in 2019 at the Off-Broadway theater Playwrights Horizons. The musical played in Washington, DC to critical acclaim last year.

For more information on A Strange Loop and to purchase tickets (ranging $49–$179), you can visit the production's website or Telecharge.com.