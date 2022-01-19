Name A Giant Bronx Zoo Cockroach After Your Crush (or Ex) This Valentine's Day

The Bronx Zoo is bringing back one of its most revered traditions this Valentine's Day, offering up the naming rights to thousands of its giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches for a small fee. For just $15, you can receive a customized digital certificate confirming your namesake roach. Shelling out $35 will also get you a roach beanie or socks, and $60 will buy you a personalized virtual encounter with the roaches and the handlers that take care of them.

The cockroach naming tradition began in 2011 and serves as a fundraiser for the Bronx Zoo and the Wildlife Conservation Society. There are over 10,000 roaches to be named, so you can pick up multiple certificates for all the special (or not-so-special) people in your life.

The cockroaches live at the Bronx Zoo's Madagascar! exhibit where they're on display alongside some of the African island nation's other unique animals. This includes lemurs, crocodiles, mongooses, tortoises, and more. Madagascar hissing roaches are one of the world's largest cockroach species, but unlike in New York City, they're not generally considered a pest and aren't often found in homes.

For as little as $15, you can show your Valentine's Day boo just how much of a love bug you are.