Bronx Zoo Wants You To Name A Giant Cockroach After Your Valentine

There's nothing more near and dear to New Yorkers' hearts than giant cockroaches, especially if it's one that sneaks into your bed while you're sleeping and wakes you up by crawling just riiiight around your actual heart.. That's why -- back by popular demand -- The Bronx Zoo is offering you the opportunity to name a 4in Madagascar hissing cockroach after your Valentine, or loved one — or your favorite ex or super-pleasant in-law who you tooootally "love".

For a $10 donation, that special someone will be emailed a "colorful certificate" declaring that a massive, six-legged, radiation resistant, distant relative of the roach you just squashed in your building's hallway has been named in their honor. Need a nice visual? Take a look at the zoo's Name-a-Roach website, showing a nice fat roach crawling over a bed a rose petals, where it says you can "seal it with a hiss," or the species' namesake defense mechanism.