The Bronx Zoo Is Bringing Back Its Adults-Only After Hours Party 'Brew At the Zoo'

If you've been waiting for your chance to swig an ice-cold beer while enjoying one of the country's best zoos, your wait is over.

The Bronx Zoo's Brew at the Zoo event returns this month, keeping zoo gates open after hours for an adults-only event. On Friday, June 17, the zoo will welcome people 21 and over from 6 to 11 pm for a unique party.

You'll be able to explore animal exhibits like Madagascar!, World of Reptiles, Baboon Reserve, Giraffes, Grizzly Bears, and more until 7:30 pm, with the Sea Lions exhibit staying open all night. Meanwhile, there will be over 100 varieties of beer, wine, and cider to sample, as well as food from food trucks and zoo cafes. If that's not enough, there's also live music and DJs, trivia, a new Dinosaur Safari walking trail, an illuminated playground with light-up seesaws and swings, photos with characters, and more.

There are three tiers of tickets, with would-be party goers able to choose from VIP, General Admission, or Designated Driver options. Both VIP and General Admission include a souvenir cup with unlimited beer samplings. For tickets and more information, you can visit the Bronx Zoo website.