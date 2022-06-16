The Roots, Burna Boy to Headline Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn This September

After a three-year hiatus, Afropunk Festival is officially back this year to celebrate life, music, food, and culture in the Black community.

On September 10 and 11, the festival will light up Brooklyn's Commodore Barry Park with a slew of top-notch performances. Headlining the first night are The Roots, celebrating the band's 30th anniversary and gracing the audience with hits from a legendary decade-long catalog. On the second night, Burna Boy will close the show and will be performing new tracks from his upcoming album Love, Damini.

The star-studded festival also welcomes major names from the hip-hop and ​​R&B scenes. Isaiah Rashad and Freddie Gibbs will take on the stage, and festivalgoers can also expect to catch performances by Earl Sweatshirt, Lucky Daye, and Tierra Whack, among others.

To show support and love to the community, a few Brooklyn rising stars will also perform at the festival. Rapper Rodney Chrome, alt-R&B artist Alex Mali and Talia Goddess, a Brooklyn hip-hop artist, will all get on stage, and guests can expect to catch their performances together with many others.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, June 17, at 10 am. Exclusive presale tickets are available now to Citi cardmembers. Fans can sign up to the Afropunk Community by texting "AFROPUNK" to (718) 550-6268 and get exclusive access to presale pricing ($135 + fees) before the price increases to the general sale ($160 + fees).

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Afropunk Festival website.

Take a look at the festival's lineup so far: