Brooklyn Botanic Garden Is Transforming Into a Bird's Paradise This Summer

Brooklyn Botanic Garden is ready to celebrate the natural world beyond plants and flowers. This summer, an exhibition dedicated to site-specific birdhouses and the importance of preserving the ecosystem is coming to the NYC landmark, and it will stay in place until the fall.

"For the Birds" will set up shop in Brooklyn from June 11 through October 23. Through a combination of live music, birding tours, and even workshops, the exhibit is set to educate visitors about the important connection between birds and plants.

Architects, artists, and designers participated in creating over 30 birdhouses to display around the garden. Guiding visitors through the exhibit, an audio project by creative director Randall Poster titled "For the Birds: The Birdsong Project" will showcase original pieces of music, album covers, and even poems via listening stations and live performances.

Over the summer, "For the Birds" will present a long list of activities and initiatives. Highlights include a meditation experience employing sounds from nature and birds, which will take place on June 20 on the Cherry Esplanade. On select Tuesdays and Thursdays, Summer Evenings will kick off at the garden, where there will be music performances and cocktails, and where bird-centered tours will take place. Bird-watching enthusiasts will have the chance to join weekly birding tours on select Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am–12 pm.

All events featured in "For the Birds" are free to attend with Garden admission unless otherwise noted as a ticketed event. For a complete list of activities and for more information on tickets and events, you can visit the exhibit's page.

Check out some photos and images of the birdhouse designs: