Tennis Fans Can Watch Wimbledon's Famous Tournament Without Leaving NYC

On Monday, June 27, Wimbledon, one of the world's most illustrious tennis tournaments, officially began in London.

Since it might be difficult for the average New York-based tennis fan to hop on a flight and enjoy the championship on-site, the Big Apple already came up with a local and affordable solution.

Brooklyn Bridge Park is bringing to life its own Henman Hill, a new version of the slope at the All England Tennis Club on which the Wilmbledon matches are displayed for fans who didn't get the chance to score a ticket. From July 8 through July 10, an NYC version of Henman Hill will broadcast the tournament's finals live every day. After the screening, live music will get the party started.

Here's the schedule for the watch party:

Friday, July 8 : Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals

: Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals Saturday, July 9 : Ladies' Singles Final

: Ladies' Singles Final Sunday, July 10: Gentlemen's Singles Final



The big screen will be located on Liberty Lawn, and while the events are free to attend, those interested in participating need to secure their spot by joining Wimbledon’s free fan club. Capacity is capped at 1,000 people.

For more information, you can visit this website.