Brooklyn Bridge Park Just Announced Its Free Outdoor Movie Lineup for the Summer

This summer, Brooklynites will be able to catch a movie under the stars in yet another beautiful location.

Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy has just announced the much-anticipated return of its Movies With A View series, which will kick off on July 7 and entertain moviegoers every Thursday night throughout the summer. Following the theme "Away We Go," this year's movie lineup will transport guests around the world through its film selection, all from a beautiful location featuring an incredible NYC view.

Guests can join the movie screenings for free, and will get the chance to purchase snacks and beverages (including beer) from the nearby Smorgasburg-curated vendors, which will open ahead of the movie's start time at 5 pm. Moviegoers are also encouraged to bring their own picnic food and blankets, but it is important to note that chairs and outside alcohol as well as glass bottles and dogs are not allowed on the lawn.

Doors will open at 6 pm, and movies will start at sundown. Entry is offered on a first come, first serve basis.

Here is the schedule for this summer's Movies With a View series:

● July 7: Before Sunrise (R, 105 minutes)

● July 14: The Bourne Identity (PG-13, 119 minutes)

● July 21: Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13, 121 minutes)

● July 28: How Stella Got Her Groove Back (R, 124 minutes)

● August 4: Jurassic Park (PG-13, 127 minutes)

● August 11: Thelma and Louise (R, 130 minutes)

● August 18: The Mitchells vs. the Machines (PG, 114 minutes, Family Film)

● August 25: Public Choice with options of: Back to the Future [PG], Mamma Mia! [PG 13], or Mission Impossible [PG])

On August 25, the last Movies With a View date, guests will have the opportunity to choose what movie to watch between Back to the Future, Mamma Mia!, and Mission Impossible. Moviegoers can make their selection online, where they will be able to vote in early August.

For more information, you can visit the Movies With a View webpage.