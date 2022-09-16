These Brooklyn Movie Theaters Are Hosting a Spooky Season Horror Film Festival

There isn't a better month than October to fit in your yearly horror movie intake, and New Yorkers are lucky enough to have an entire festival dedicated specifically to this. The acclaimed Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (BHFF) is coming back this October, and its lineup is ready to give you chills.

Originally established in 2016, BHFF brings the best domestic and international horror movies and shorts to New York City, showcasing the genre in all of its different hues. In addition to showing the audience what's really scary, the festival also aims at pushing the boundaries of the horror genre itself, including in the lineup movies that go beyond what's commonly considered horror.

This October's edition of the festival will take over Nitehawk Cinema Williamsburg and Williamsburg Cinemas, where it will screen horror movies from October 13 through October 20. In addition to the regular lineup, BHFF is also hosting a special event in support of reproductive rights. The event, produced alongside the screening of "Give Me an A," a compilation of 15 shorts and a closing piece focused on abortion rights, will be followed by a moderated panel, and all the proceeds from the screening will go towards the The New York Abortion Access Fund (NYAAF).

This year's BHFF lineup includes screenings of:

"Daughter," directed by Corey Deshon (East Coast premiere)

"Evil Eye," directed by Isaac Ezban (East Coast premiere)

"Flowing," directed by Paolo Strippoli (East Coast premiere)

"NightMare," directed by Kjersti Helen Rasmussen (East Coast premiere)

"Year of the Shark," directed by Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma (East Coast premiere)

"Influencer," directed by Kurtis David Harder (world premiere)

"Terror Train," directed by Philippe Gagnon (world premiere)

"The Weird Kidz," directed by Zach Passero (world premiere)

"Living With Chucky," directed by Kyra Gardner (New York premiere)

"All Jacked Up And Full Of Worms," directed by Alex Phillips (New York premiere)

"Slash/Back," directed by Nyla Innuksuk (New York premiere)

"Smile," directed by Parker Finn (free advance screening)

"Irréversible," directed by Gaspar Noé (US premiere of the film's straight cut)



Horror shorts will also be screened during the festival. For a complete list of shorts and movies in the program, as well as their schedules, you can visit the festival's website. Tickets for both individual shows and festival packages, instead, can be purchased here.