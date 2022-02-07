Get Married in an NYC Pizzeria This Valentine's Day
L'industrie Pizzeria is hosting a pop-up wedding chapel for 15 couples.
What could be more New York than a pizzeria wedding? This Valentine's Day, Brooklyn's L'industrie Pizzeria is giving 15 couples the chance to say "I Do" with a slice.
The Williamsburg pizzeria is partnering with Honeybreak Officiants to host a pop-up elopement wedding chapel where couples can tie the knot or renew their vows. Each ceremony runs 10 minutes long with vows and a license signing. Afterwards, you can indulge with two pizzas of your choosing and an ice cream sundae. Photographer Victoria Romulo will be on hand to capture every moment and provide 15 edited photos for each couple.
It will all take place in L'industrie's tented outdoor space, which will be decked out for the occasion. In total, the wedding or vow renewal package will run you $600. While this isn't cheap for a night out, it certainly isn't much compared to the $28,000 the average US couple spends on their wedding.
If you're ready for the cheesiest wedding you can imagine, head over to OpenTable to book your slot.