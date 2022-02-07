Get Married in an NYC Pizzeria This Valentine's Day

What could be more New York than a pizzeria wedding? This Valentine's Day, Brooklyn's L'industrie Pizzeria is giving 15 couples the chance to say "I Do" with a slice.

The Williamsburg pizzeria is partnering with Honeybreak Officiants to host a pop-up elopement wedding chapel where couples can tie the knot or renew their vows. Each ceremony runs 10 minutes long with vows and a license signing. Afterwards, you can indulge with two pizzas of your choosing and an ice cream sundae. Photographer Victoria Romulo will be on hand to capture every moment and provide 15 edited photos for each couple.