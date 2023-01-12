This Man Ate 500 Pizza Slices to Decide Which Borough Offers NYC's Best

Deciding what borough offers the best New York City slice might spark a home-turf debate amongst NYC locals. For Liam Quigley, the process took eight years and roughly 500 different slices of pizza.

Quigley, a freelance reporter who has written for the Daily News, Hell Gate, and the Eagle, recently released his findings on an eight-year-long project aimed at tasting and tracking pizza joints in NYC, the Queens Daily Eagle reports. To come up with the ultimate NYC pizza analysis, Quigley tasted more than 460 slices of pizza for his culinary study, sampling 'za across the five boroughs and even New Jersey.

According to him, Queens is the winner. As part of his study's results, Quigley listed the restaurants that offered the best pizza slices according to his sampling. Of the 13 vendors mentioned, almost half of them were from Queens, including Ozone Pizzeria on Liberty Avenue, New Park Pizza on Cross Bay Boulevard and Margherita Pizza on Jamaica Avenue.

"Queens definitely feels like the most middle class borough in a lot of ways, and I think in Queens, you're more likely to find this slice that you remember from growing up," Quigley told Queens Daily Eagle. "They're not cutting corners. They've been doing it the same way for a long time."

Quigley's project, dubbed NYC Slice, originally began as an Instagram gig. The reporter would share a photo of each slice he'd try, and he'd write a caption including price, restaurant or vendor name, and the place's address. Earlier this week, Quigley shared the ultimate report from his eight years of pizza research, and included a map featuring the location of every pizza place he dined in, a graph showing the price increase of the slice over the eight years, and a searchable, user-friendly table to find the pizza spots.

You can find the report and the map right here.