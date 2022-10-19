A Street in This Brooklyn Neighborhood Was Just Renamed 'Little Bangladesh'

NYC's Bangladeshi community can rejoice. A section of Kensington's McDonald Avenue was just co-named "Little Bangladesh" to honor the community living in the area.

According to a 2019 survey by the Asian-American Federation, 16% of the Big Apple's Bangladeshi population lives in Brooklyn, and Kensington is one of the main hotspots. On and around the recently honored stretch of McDonald Avenue, the community thrives with Bangladeshi cafes and restaurants, which contribute to the neighborhood's culture and livelihood.

Council Member Shahana Hanif, who unveiled the new street sign together with the leaders from the local Bangladeshi community, is thrilled to further represent the community and its importance in the neighborhood. Hanif initially proposed co-naming the section of McDonald Avenue back in April, and on October 16, the sign was finally unveiled.

"It signifies our presence and power in this City—we are the fastest growing Asian community and we are a visible face that New Yorkers interact with every single day," Hanif wrote on an Instagram post after the ceremony. "It is to empower us to continue advocating and organizing for a dignified life—dignified housing, dignified workplaces and wages, and dignified education and more."