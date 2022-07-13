Brooklyn's Prospect Park Wants You to Name Its New Chipmunk Mascot

Calling all creative Brooklynites, your skills are need for a good (and very cute) cause.

While many animal species currently reside in Prospect Park, chipmunks are especially numerous as they're well-suited to the habitat. For this reason, The Prospect Park Alliance opted to make its new mascot a chipmunk, and it's looking for the public to submit possible names for it. The mascot will become the face of a new campaign dubbed "Park Champion," which aims at finding and gathering useful resources to take care of the park and its inhabitants.

The alliance has directed the creative requests to Brooklyn residents, and those who wish to submit a name for the mascot can do so through July 21 by completing this form. The best names will be selected from there, and once finalists are identified, community members will be able to vote their favorite one.

The lucky winner will be rewarded with a one-year Family Supporter membership, which allows for unlimited rides on the Carousel, as well as invitations to member events, discounts on birthday party rentals, and even free tote bags, among other prizes.

For more information, you can visit the Prospect Park Alliance website.