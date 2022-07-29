Brooklyn Public Library Is Giving Away Free Cupcakes for Its Birthday

It's not a real birthday celebration without cake, and Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) knows that.

On Saturday, July 30, in honor of its 125th birthday, BPL is transforming its bookmobiles into cakemobiles for the first time. Instead of driving around the neighborhood with books, the cakemobile trucks will travel across Brooklyn to deliver 2,000 free cupcakes (kindly donated by Wegman's Food Markets) to those looking for something sweet.

The cakemobiles will hit six stops throughout the borough and will be delivering treats until supplies run out. In addition to dessert, the BPL trucks will also bring out its librarian-curated list of the 125 most quintessential Brooklyn books for guests to peruse. Guests who don't own a library card can also sign up for one while grabbing a cupcake.

Between 10:30 am and 12:45 pm, the cakemobiles will visit Red Hook Park, Homecrest Playground, and Linden Park. Later in the afternoon, from 2 to 4:15 pm, the trucks will make their way to Herbert Von King Park, Seth Low Playground at Bealin Square, and Hillel Place Plaza.