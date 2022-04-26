Strut Your Own Met Gala Fashion at Brooklyn Public Library's People's Ball

If the Met Gala's $35,000 ticket is a little over your budget, Brooklyn Public Library might have a solution for you.

After a four-year hiatus, Brooklyn Public Library is relaunching its own gala—dubbed the People's Ball—on Sunday May 1, the night before the Met Gala. It takes place at BPL's Central Library at Grand Army Plaza; everyone is welcome to participate, and the event is completely free.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own personal style to the floor and to fully express themselves and their culture through garments and accessories. Guests will be free to walk the runway and strike a pose while also dancing the night away in a celebratory environment, which is aimed at showcasing true self-expression.

The ball will honor BPL's 125th birthday and it will be hosted by authors Isaac Fitzgerald and Scaachi Koul. Throughout the night, guests can expect performances from Rimarkable, Inyang Bassey, Opera Gaga, and Paris the Hip-Hop Juggler, among others.