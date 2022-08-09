You Can Now Check Out Vinyl Records Like Books at the Brooklyn Public Library

Music heads in NYC, rejoice.

Brooklyn Public Library just launched a program allowing you to borrow a selection of vinyl records to listen to in your own home, just like you would borrow books.

Comprised of 400 selections across a multitude of genres, the Vinyl Lending Library is the newest addition to BPL, and it launched today. Listening stations are also being added on-site, and patrons can decide whether to listen to their favorite record from inside the library or to bring it home for a solo listening session. You only need your library card to enjoy the experience.

The Vinyl Lending Library is an ode to music in its entirety. In addition to vinyl records, guests can borrow almost anything music-related, including over 17,000 pieces of sheet music and even musical instruments.

If you're an emerging artist and need a recording studio, BPL has your back. With the new program, you can use your library to reserve a recording studio at Central Library, and you can let your musical creativity flow. BPL thought about those who are new to the music world, too. This fall, the library is launching programs on DJing, audio production, sampling, and music coding.

The music celebration is just getting started. In honor of the new collection, BPL is hosting an event series dubbed August Lunch Beats in the lobby of Central Library at noon on August 11, 18, and 25. Staff will be spinning records to showcase different genres, and DJ Face Control will join in on August 30 at 7 pm to keep the party going.