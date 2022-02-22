French Fry Fans Start a Petition After a Menu Change at a Popular Brooklyn Restaurant

Late last week, Sheepshead Bay mainstay Roll-N-Roaster revealed on social media that its famous fries would make the switch from crinkle-cut potato rounds known as cottage fries to chunkier potato wedges. The news caused backlash online, with longtime fans of the restaurant saying the new take on their signature item simply wasn't the same.

Change is coming to a popular Brooklyn restaurant's menu, and not everyone is happy.

"The cottage fries are just as much Roll-N-Roaster as the Orange-ade and the freshly baked buns. It's their identity," local restaurant owner Michael Quinn told Brooklyn Paper. "I understand the pandemic, we had some challenges with supply chain issues, but I couldn't imagine discontinuing my signature item."

Quinn launched a Change.org petition hoping to bring back the iconic fries. Thus far, it's earned over 250 signatures. "Roll-N-Roaster is not the same without those fries with cheese on top. Please return our beloved fries," wrote one signee.

According to the restaurant, supply chain issues are to blame. The fries are supplied by a french fry manufacturer called Lamb Weston. The company still lists cottage fries on its website and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Thrillist about reports of production issues.

Roll-N-Roaster has served the Sheepshead Bay community its famous roast beef sandwiches for over 50 years. It's still offering fries—now wedge-shaped—either plain or with its signature "cheez" sauce, but longtime fans are still hoping for a return to the original.