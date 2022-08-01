More NYC Tourists Are Choosing Brooklyn Over Manhattan, Study Shows

Brooklyn is starting to edge out Manhattan in the never-ending battle for the most popular New York destination, or at least that's what data from a new study by Placer.ai shows.

The study, which relied on the analysis of foot traffic data, found that—compared to 2019—the number of visitors to Booklyn skyrocketed between January and May of this year, with double-digit increases in foot traffic every month. On the other hand, Manhattan seems to have lost some of its charm among tourists. Its tourism numbers in June, compared to the same point in 2019, were down by 14%. Notably, the study only compares growth rates from 2019 to 2022, rather than raw numbers. Manhattan remains one of the world's most popular tourist destinations.

One explanation could be that Brooklyn can be (relatively) less financially demanding than Manhattan, and tourists tend to pick the borough as a destination to save a few bucks in a city that is notoriously expensive to visit.

The pandemic may have also played an important role. According to the study, "the increase in domestic tourism to Brooklyn can also be attributed to former residents who are now regularly returning to their old haunts to shop, eat, or visit friends."

While Brooklyn has tourists on its side, Manhattan can still rely on its residents to win (at least) one important battle. The same study analyzed the number of residents in each borough compared to data from 2019. Their data shows that Brooklyn has fewer residents now than in 2019, with the borough's population shrinking by 4% compared to the same time in 2019. Manhattan, on the other hand, is fully back to its pre-pandemic levels, the study shows. Brooklyn remains the city's most populous borough overall.

"While some Manhattan residents have chosen to leave over the past three years and move to suburban Long Island (Suffolk County) or neighboring boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, or the Bronx, just as many people have moved into Manhattan from these surrounding counties," the study states. "[This indicates] that despite the staying power of remote and hybrid work, living in Manhattan still has serious appeal."