Here's an Exclusive Look Into Brooklyn Winery's New Location & Restaurant

Wine enthusiasts in Brooklyn will soon have a new spot to enjoy their favorite glass. The iconic Brooklyn Winery is moving to a new location, and it is expanding its business to include a new restaurant as well.

Brooklyn Winery was founded by Brian Leventhal and John Stires in October 2010, and soon became a go-to destination for wine-loving New Yorkers. Almost 15 years later—in early February 2023—Brooklyn Winery will find a new home at 61 Guernsey Street by McCarren Park, where it will inaugurate its new restaurant concept, Rosette. Adjacent to the winery itself, the new restaurant will be offering a seasonal menu together with exclusive wines from Brooklyn Winery's collection. For the pleasure of every diner, Rosette will be open seven days a week. It will remain independent from the winery's events and initiatives, and will welcome guests even for late-night snacks and drinks.

Just like at the former location, the winery space, led by winemaker Chuck Gergley, will continue to offer interactive experiences for wine lovers. From wine tastings and tours to wine-themed events throughout the years, the winery will welcome visitors into a world revolving around the art of winemaking and wine tasting, all while offering educational insight into the practice.

Sprawling across 3,500 square feet, the new location will also feature exciting additions besides the restaurant and the working winery. A selection of dedicated private event spaces will allow guests to experience wedding receptions, cocktail parties, and corporate events, and the space will be equipped with large windows allowing guests to peep right into the winemaking process.

For more information and to plan your visit, you can visit Brooklyn Winery's website.

Take a look at some renderings of the new space below: