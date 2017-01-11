NYC's First Pot Dispensary May Be Coming to Downtown Brooklyn

Get ready: New York City may have it's very first pot dispensary soon.
According to Crain’s New York Business, Long Island-based medical-marijuana company PalliaTech has signed a lease on a space in Downtown Brooklyn for a dispensary that it hopes to open in January.
Last summer, Governor Cuomo introduced a program through which five companies, chosen by the state, can administer medical marijuana. PalliaTech is fighting to be one of the five legal drug dealers. According to Crain's, the second-floor Downtown Brooklyn space is 3,000sqft and located at 425 Fulton St, between Pearl and Jay St.
To the chagrin of freeloading potheads, the dispensary won't offer free samples like a Trader Joe's. PalliaTech's executive vice president, Andrei Bogolubov, told Crain's, "It’s going to look like a super-modern pharmacy... And the clientele will be people registered in the program... there isn’t going to be any walk-in traffic." PalliaTech also has plans to open dispensary outposts in Utica, Rochester, and Newburgh.
The dispensary's future is now in the hands of New York Department of Health, which is expected to announce which companies have won a spot in the program next month (applications were due yesterday).
You can learn more about New York State's medical marijuana program here.
