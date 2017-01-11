NYC's First Pot Dispensary May Be Coming to Downtown Brooklyn

Get ready: New York City may have it's very first pot dispensary soon.

According to Crain’s New York Business, Long Island-based medical-marijuana company PalliaTech has signed a lease on a space in Downtown Brooklyn for a dispensary that it hopes to open in January.

Last summer, Governor Cuomo introduced a program through which five companies, chosen by the state, can administer medical marijuana. PalliaTech is fighting to be one of the five legal drug dealers. According to Crain's, the second-floor Downtown Brooklyn space is 3,000sqft and located at 425 Fulton St, between Pearl and Jay St.