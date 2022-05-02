Bryant Park Unveils Its Free Summer 'Picnic Performances' Lineup

Summer is the perfect time to catch some outdoor arts, and Bryant Park just made it easier by unveiling its full Picnic Performances lineup for the 2022 season.

Presented by Bank of America, the Picnic Performances includes a wide array of music, dance, and theater events in partnership with a diverse variety of arts organizations like New York City Opera, Carnegie Hall, Joe's Pub, the Asian American Arts Alliance, the Classical Theater of Harlem, Ballet Hispánico, and more. All events are free to attend and begin at 7 pm. Guests can bring their own food and drinks or stop by one of the on-site vendors, and there are even free picnic blankets.

The New York City Opera will present three fully staged, costumed, and orchestrated operas throughout the summer, with The Barber of Seville playing on May 27, La Traviata on August 12, and Lucia di Lammermoor on September 2.

Carnegie Hall is offering five nights of music in July, featuring the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble (July 1), The Baylor Project (July 8), Squirrel Nut Zippers (July 15), The Broadway Sinfonietta (July 22), and a fifth performance on July 29 to be announced.