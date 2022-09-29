Bryant Park Announces the Return Dates for Its Beloved Winter Village

Ice skating, shopping, food, and more are just a few weeks away.

By Chris Mench

Published on 9/29/2022 at 3:46 PM

Photo by Colin Miller for Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

There's a chill in the air in NYC, and that means the holiday season is just around the corner.

Following the announcement of holiday market dates in Columbus Circle and Union Square, this week organizers revealed when the famed Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will return for the season. The village is set to open on Friday, October 28, 2022, and run through Sunday, March 5, 2023. 

The ice skating rink will operate all season, while the Holiday Shops by Urbanspace are open until January 2. There's also the Lodge, an indoor, rink-side escape where visitors can sit down with food or a cocktail and watch the action.

Photo by Colin Miller for Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Skate rentals are already available to reserve online ahead of the official opening. Announcements about vendors for the Holiday Shops are coming soon. 

Chris Mench is an editor focusing on NYC News at Thrillist.