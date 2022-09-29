Bryant Park Announces the Return Dates for Its Beloved Winter Village

There's a chill in the air in NYC, and that means the holiday season is just around the corner.

Following the announcement of holiday market dates in Columbus Circle and Union Square, this week organizers revealed when the famed Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will return for the season. The village is set to open on Friday, October 28, 2022, and run through Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The ice skating rink will operate all season, while the Holiday Shops by Urbanspace are open until January 2. There's also the Lodge, an indoor, rink-side escape where visitors can sit down with food or a cocktail and watch the action.