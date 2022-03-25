How Tonight's Saint Peter's Game Could Win You Free Buffalo Wild Wings

The team's mustachioed star guard Doug Edert recently inked a sponsorship deal with Buffalo Wild Wings, one of four March Madness basketball stars to do so this year. He revealed the news on Instagram, where he also plugged the chance for their next game to win fans free boneless wings:

The tiny Jersey City university of Saint Peter's has become an unexpected underdog success at this year's March Madness tournament, and their Cinderella story might even win you some free food.

It's part of Buffalo Wild Wings' annual March Madness promotion called Overtime Wingtime, where any game going into overtime triggers a giveaway of six boneless wings. To get the wings, you'll need to be a Blazin' Rewards member and place an online order or check in at any Buffalo Wild Wings location within 30 minutes of the game ending.

The Saint Peter's Peacocks first shocked the world by taking down No. 2 seed University of Kentucky, then followed it up with a win over No. 7 seed Murray State University. They're going head-to-head with No. 3 seed Purdue University tonight in the Sweet 16. If the game goes into overtime, don't forget to grab your free wings!

Buffalo Wild Wings isn't the only one getting in on the action. Jersey City-based brewery Departed Soles recently started selling a Busted Bracket Lager to celebrate their hometown team's unexpected success.