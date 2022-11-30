Burger King Is AirDropping 65,000 Free Whoppers in NYC Today

Everybody loves a good birthday celebration, especially if it comes with free food.

Today marks the 65th anniversary of Burger King’s signature sandwich, the Whopper, and to celebrate, the restaurant chain is giving away 65,000 free whoppers in NYC.

Before you ask, no, you won’t be seeing mountains of burgers taking over the city. Burger King won’t be handing them out directly to you. Rather it will be AirDropping them straight to your phone if you happen to be in Times Square at the right time.

Today only, Whopper fans can head over to the famous plaza and turn on their AirDrop (or their nearby sharing function) for a chance to receive a code for a free Whopper to be redeemed on the Burger King app while codes last. The AirDropping begins at 11:30 am.

If you’re not in NYC, don’t fret—Burger King has got your back, too. A limited number of codes will be available directly on the restaurant’s Instagram profile, and fans can visit it to try and snag one. Codes can be used from now until December 7.