This Brooklyn Bodega Hides a Secret Vintage Bookstore

New York City is full of speakeasy bars and hidden locations, and if you look hard enough, you might even find secret bookstores behind unassuming front doors.

Greenpoint's Burnt Books is one such place. Located inside a classic New York bodega called Green Discount Corp., this vintage bookstore can only be found if you've heard about it before. It opened on July 23, and the owner, Jason Mojica, told Eater that he decided to partner with the bodega's owner to set up his store. Mojica is also the owner of nearby comic book store Hey Kids Comics!, and decided to open a store within a store to save up on rent.

Burnt Books' Instagram profile is filled with cool titles, some of them prized too. Coffee table books like The Wise Garden Encyclopedia as well as old nonfiction, including The True Story of Bonnie & Clyde fill its shelves, and both avid and casual readers can find something to pique their interest.

According to the Instagram caption of one of the store's posts, Burnt Books is "open nearly always." What that means is that Burnt Books might be welcoming customers when other shops are usually closed for the day. "[The hours] are far from that of a traditional bookstore," Mojica told Thrillist. "My other shop, for example, is only open five days a week, seven hours a day," he added, referring to Hey Kids Comics! Burnt Books is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am–9 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am–9 pm.

You can check it out by heading to the storefront bodega, Green Discount Corp., at 1014 Manhattan Avenue near Green Street.

Check out some photos of the store's exterior here below: