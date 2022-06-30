A New Waterfront Park with Incredible Views Just Opened in Williamsburg

New Yorkers will now have a new spot to lounge and relax this summer.

Located at 50 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, a new section of Bushwick Inlet Park opened by the water, offering incredible views and curated green spaces to residents and tourists alike. Equipped with bike paths and a sports field and adorned with flowers and new plants, the new space is set to become one of Williamsburg's main public spaces.

Featuring benches and an elevated lawn on an artificial hill, the new two-acre park encourages visitors to sit down and take in the breathtaking waterfront views of NYC's skyline. Originally, the new space opened in April, but it was only open on weekends as a pop-up. Now, it is finally open seven days a week, and it welcomes guests from 7 am–10 pm.

To celebrate the new opening, the park is going to host events all summer, from music concerts to movie screenings. For more information and to stay update with the programming, you can visit the park's website.