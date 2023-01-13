You Can Get 2-for-1 Tickets to Over 40 NYC Attractions & Events for a Limited Time

New Yorkers and tourists alike, rejoice. NYC Must-See Week is officially back, and you'll be able to access your favorite NYC attractions for way cheaper.

NYC Must-See Week is one of the recurring programs of NYC & Company, which is also behind the NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Off-Broadway Week. You can score 2-for-1 tickets to more than 40 attractions, tours, museums, and even performing arts between January 17 and February 12. Booking opened on January 10, so make sure to reserve your spots for the NYC Must-See week ASAP!

With participating events and attractions in every borough, there is something to choose for everyone. Among the most iconic attractions, guests can get tickets for the Empire State Building Observatory, the Fotografiska New York museum, Artechouse, the New York Philharmonic, the MoMA, and even the New York City Ballet.

To take a look at the full list and to reserve your tickets, you can visit this website.