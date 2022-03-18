This New Broadway Show Is Offering Tickets for Less Than $20

Thinking of heading back to Broadway, but don't want to break the bank? You're in luck. Hangmen, a new comedy from Oscar-winning playwright and screenwriter Martin McDonagh, is celebrating its upcoming opening by selling a limited number of tickets for just $19.65.

As BroadwayWorld reports, the price is based on the year the play is set (1965), and will apply to select orchestra and mezzanine seats for performances on Friday, April 8, Saturday, April 9, and Monday, April 11. These are some of the show's first previews, although it won't officially open until April 21. The discounted tickets will be on sale from Friday, March 18, through Sunday, March 20.

Hangmen stars Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen as well as David Threlfall, who is returning to Broadway for the first time in 25 years. It's a limited engagement production, running just 10 weeks. The comedy first premiered at London's Royal Court Theatre in 2015 before transferring to the city's famed West End. The Broadway production was in previews back in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire theater industry.

Although New York City recently dropped its indoor mask and vaccine mandates, Broadway shows are still enforcing both until at least April 30.

You can purchase the tickets online here, using the code HMFLASH, or head to the Golden Theater Box Office 252 W. 45th Street in Manhattan.