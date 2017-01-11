Live Out Your Childhood Dreams at This Booze-Fueled, Adult Summer Camp

In case you were never shipped off for long summers of mosquito bites, water fights, and orienteering as a kid, it’s not too late, thanks to a summer camp for adults that actually does summer camp the right way — you know, with a weekend-long open bar.

Camp No Counselors, or a weekend getaway for adults, takes “summer camp” to the next level with slip ’n slides, late night dance parties, dodge ball and bunch of outdoor activities that go hand-in-hand with gorgeous-weather day drinking. While spots at the camp for Labor Day weekend are sold out, there is still space available this weekend (clear your damn schedule!) and again for Sept. 17th - 20th.

