Cannabis Courses Are Coming to New York's SUNY & CUNY Schools

Get ready to take notes. With dispensaries opening and licenses being granted for new cannabis businesses, university students in New York will soon be able to study cannabis at school, too.

Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that certain SUNY and CUNY community colleges will receive $5 million of funding to create courses focusing on cannabis and its industry, connecting students to pathways to pursue a career in the newly-legal industry.

"New York's new cannabis industry is creating exciting opportunities, and we will ensure that New Yorkers who want careers in this growing sector have the quality training they need to be successful," Governor Kathy Hochul said in an official statement. "Diversity and inclusion are what makes New York's workforce a competitive, powerful asset, and we will continue to take concrete steps to help ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate in the cannabis industry."

Selected SUNY and CUNY campuses will receive $1 and $2 million respectively to develop the programs. In addition, the New York State Department of Labor and the Office of Cannabis Management will be involved to support job seekers by connecting them with businesses from the cannabis industry. Once candidates complete their course of studies, the Department will assist them with resume completion, job interview preparation, and job-hunting leadership.

"By investing in quality accreditation programs on SUNY and CUNY campuses, we are empowering New Yorkers to achieve their career goals," New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in an official statement. "This is a win for cannabis employers and a win for workers looking to move into in-demand careers with untapped potential in New York State."

To learn more about the courses and to see all the SUNY and CUNY campuses that will receive funding, you can read the official press release.