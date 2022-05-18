A Storm Just Unearthed These 'Ghost Tracks' at the Jersey Shore

Intense storms that pummeled the Jersey Shore last week led to significant beach erosion. While this is a big problem for towns getting ready for an influx of summer visitors, it did lead to the resurfacing of a little piece of history.

A set of century-old railroad tracks often referred to as the "ghost tracks," emerged from the sand in Cape May for the first time in more than a year. After first resurfacing in 2014, the tracks occasionally become visible after major storms before being buried again by the shifting sands.

As NJ.com notes, these tracks the Cape May Sand Company first laid these tracks in the early 1900s. The company used the tracks to extract sand from the beaches and ocean to support its cement- and glass-making operations. They were also used to test munitions around World War I.