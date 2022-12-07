Iconic Times Square Comedy Club Caroline's on Broadway Will Close Permanently

An NYC comedy institution is getting ready to close its doors.

Caroline's on Broadway, the famous Times Square comedy club, announced this week that it will close permanently on January 1, 2023. In a note posted on Instagram, the club owners revealed that they had opted not to renew the lease after 30 years on 7th Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets.

Comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, Rosie O'Donnell, Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Silverman, Conan O'Brien, Damon Wayans, and more have graced the stage over the decades since the club relocated to Times Square from stints in Chelsea and the South Street Seaport.

Despite the closure, the club plans to continue growing the Caroline's brand, including through its work on the New York Comedy Festival. "As we continue to expand the brand, Caroline's next 'stage' will be larger and bring the best comedy to more people in more places," the club's note reads.

Check out the complete statement below: