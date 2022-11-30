Brooklyn Cat Found in JFK Airport Luggage Rewarded with Thanksgiving Feast

A cat named Smells surprised TSA officials at JFK Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday when he was found zipped up inside a checked suitcase. Now, the stowaway feline has been returned to his Brooklyn home, where he was rewarded with a belated Thanksgiving feast.

Smells was first discovered by JFK security on November 16 by an X-ray machine. The traveler told TSA officials that Smells belonged to someone he lived with, and he had no idea the cat had snuck into his bag before his flight to Orlando.