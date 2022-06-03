Drink Beer & Win a Free Surfboard at Next Weekend's Rockaway Beach Cleanup

On World Oceans Day, a little slice of Hawaii is coming to NYC, and it'll give New Yorkers the chance to make the world a better place.

Kona Brewing Co., a Hawaii-born beer brand, is landing on NYC's Rockaway Beach for one of the East Coast stops of its Catch a Clean Wave initiative. The project will kick off its second annual edition this year on June 6. It will follow professional surfer Anna Gudauskus and internationally-renowned surf photographer Sarah Lee as they travel across the East Coast on an eight-stop journey, where they will surf and, most importantly, cleanup over 1,500 miles on the coast.

The journey will begin in Portland, Maine on June 6 and it will get to NYC's Rockaway Beach on June 8 at 94th Street Beach. The NYC beach cleanup will kick off at 4 pm, and after getting the job done, the group—together with Gudauskus, Lee, and the Kona team—will head over to the nearby Bungalow Bar to kick it back with a cold one.

Although the initiative is part of a volunteering effort, participating New Yorkers could win amazing prizes. In fact, for each bag of trash collected, participants will get one raffle ticket for a chance to win a Kona surfboard and cooler. Those wishing to participate in the cleanup initiative can RSVP to this link, and they can message Kona on Instagram @KonaBrewingCo to receive their own beach cleanup kit.

Last summer, the Catch a Clean Wave program successfully cleaned up more than 240 pounds of trash from 15 beaches across the West Coast, and this year, they're set to achieve amazing results too.

"After seeing the positive impact that the Catch a Clean Wave program made on the West Coast, we knew that we needed to continue this important initiative by supporting our East Coast Ohana and help cleanup efforts at their favorite beaches from Maine to Florida," said Ashlee Conrad, Brand Manager of Kona Brewing Co. "With summer beach season kicking off, we hope this program reminds beachgoers all over the world that every piece of trash collected counts and helps us all enjoy our beaches and waterways for years to come."

According to the Union for Conservation of Nature, at least 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year, and plastic makes up 80% of all marine debris. To help reduce these incredible numbers, Kona Brewing Co. is making a donation of $50,000 through its continuing Save the Waves Coalition partnership, which is aimed at bringing awareness and support to ocean preservation and conservation.

Here's the full schedule for this year's Catch a Clean Wave initiative:

June 6th: Long Sands Beach, Maine

June 7th: M Street Beach, Boston, Massachusetts (Beach cleanup only)

June 8th: 94th Street Beach, Rockaway, New York

June 9th: Asbury Park, New Jersey

June 11th: 1st Street Jetty, Virginia Beach, Virginia

June 14th: Tybee Island Pier, Savannah, Georgia

June 15th: Juno Beach Pier, West Palm Beach, Florida

June 16th: Cocoa Beach, Florida



For more information on the initiative, you can visit the Kona Brewing Co. website.