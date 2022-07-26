You Can Learn All About 'Food Porn' at This Culinary Event in NYC

Everyone, at least once, has drooled over a particularly tasty-looking food photo on Instagram. Yet, not everybody knows how to take one.

Luckily, there are a couple of people who could help. If you're a wannabe food influencer or if you want to know more about the "food porn" phenomenon, Sarah Lohman and Jonathan Soma are ready to tell you all the tricks about those mouthwatering bagel sandwich photos.

Hosted by Caveat on Clinton Street, "Food Porn: How Photography Changed the Way We Eat" is an event belonging to the series "Masters of Social Gastronomy," which picks a food topic every month and breaks it down for the audience both historically and scientifically.

This time, the focus is the food porn phenomenon on social media. Lohman, a culinary historian and best-selling author, and Soma, the co-founder of the Brooklyn Brainery and the Director of the LEDE data journalism program at Columbia University, will take turns exploring the world of food photography and explaining the "Insta-fication" of the restaurant industry. Among the various topics, they'll dive into how social media and photos changed our relationship with cookbooks and touch on the increasing importance aesthetics play in the dining world.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 28 at 7 pm. Tickets to attend in person are $10, and proof of vaccination is required. Those who wish to participate virtually can log into the live stream, which is $5.

You can visit the Caveat website for more information and to purchase your tickets.