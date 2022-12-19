You Can Honor Your Late Pet at This Secret Christmas Tree in Central Park

If you have recently lost your pet, holidays can be a little tough. Luckily for New Yorkers, though, there might be a way to celebrate your late little friends in a cheerful and holiday-themed way.

While its exact location is undisclosed and for you to find, a Christmas tree celebrating late pets is welcoming all those needing a little pick-me-up during the holiday season, Untapped New York reports. The tree, which sits somewhere in the Central Park Ramble, has allegedly been around for years and is filled with handmade memorials and decorations dedicated to lost pets.

The secret tree livens up every year around Christmas when people flock to decorate it in the name of their pets. The decorations are carefully removed each year after the holidays, and they aren't brought back to the tree until the following year. So if you find the secret tree this year and want to pay homage to Fido, rest assured that those decorations will be kept safe and don the tree throughout the years.

According to Untapped New York, the secret pet Christmas tree tradition has been happening since 2010 at the earliest.