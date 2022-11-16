Witness Central Park's Holiday Magic at This Year's Lighting Ceremony

Central Park is about to get ready and officially light up for the holidays.

On Thursday, December 1, the 26th Annual Holiday Lighting ceremony will take place in NYC's favorite park, and everybody is encouraged to come and enjoy the show.

Santa Claus and his friends will be there too, and visitors will be able to get in the holiday spirit and sing carols on the Plaza. A variety of seasonal activities will make the day even more memorable, and hot cocoa will be served to help you face the cold weather and warm up your soul. To end the day on a magical note, visitors can head over to the Harlem Meer, where a flotilla of trees will be lit up.

The 26th Annual Holiday Lighting in Central Park is free to attend, and it will begin at 5:30 pm at the Charles A. Dana Discovery Center (East Side at 110th Street). For more information, you can visit this website.