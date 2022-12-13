This NYC Landmark Will Be Renamed in Honor of the Central Park Five

The next time you're exploring the northern section of New York City's famed Central Park, you might notice that one of the gateways has a new name.

The park's northern gate will be renamed "The Gate of the Exonerated" in honor of the Central Park Five, USA Today reports. This group of five Black and Latino teenagers was wrongfully convicted of a violent crime in the park in 1989. They were released from jail in 2002 after spending years behind bars for a crime they did not commit, and their case shined a spotlight on racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

The gateway's new name will be inscribed into the historic sandstone wall surrounding the park. Mayor Eric Adams called the project a "moment of truth and reconciliation" in the infamous case. Sharonne Salaam, the mother of one of the exonerated men, hoped it would be a moment of healing for her son and others who were wrongfully convicted.

The Gate of the Exonerated, located near the park's northeast corner, will be officially unveiled on December 19.