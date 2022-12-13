This NYC Landmark Will Be Renamed in Honor of the Central Park Five

The change recognizes the group of teenagers who were wrongfully convicted.

By Chris Mench

Published on 12/13/2022 at 4:49 PM

Mike Tauber/Tetra Images/Getty Images

The next time you're exploring the northern section of New York City's famed Central Park, you might notice that one of the gateways has a new name.

The park's northern gate will be renamed "The Gate of the Exonerated" in honor of the Central Park FiveUSA Today reports. This group of five Black and Latino teenagers was wrongfully convicted of a violent crime in the park in 1989. They were released from jail in 2002 after spending years behind bars for a crime they did not commit, and their case shined a spotlight on racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

The gateway's new name will be inscribed into the historic sandstone wall surrounding the park. Mayor Eric Adams called the project a "moment of truth and reconciliation" in the infamous case. Sharonne Salaam, the mother of one of the exonerated men, hoped it would be a moment of healing for her son and others who were wrongfully convicted. 

The Gate of the Exonerated, located near the park's northeast corner, will be officially unveiled on December 19. 

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Chris Mench is an editor focusing on NYC News at Thrillist. You can follow him on Twitter for more of his work.