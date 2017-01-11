A Secret Section of Central Park Is Finally Open To the Public

Central Park is so vast that you can easily spend hours roaming all over and still feel like you haven't seen some parts. And, apparently, you can live in NYC for years without even knowing that a part of the park even exists. That's because a small section of Central Park has been closed off and kept as secret for more than 80 years, but now, park officials are finally making it open to the public.

As explained in a report by The New York Times, a 4-acre stretch of land that juts into The Pond at the southeast corner of the park has been fenced off and isolated since the 1930s, when then-Parks Commissioner Robert Moses designated it as a bird sanctuary. Unless you're a pigeon or some other sort of park dwelling creature, you've probably never set foot on the peninsula, which was renamed the Hallett Nature Sanctuary in 1986. Even then, the overgrown area received little maintenance, but thanks to the Central Park Conservancy's $40 million Woodland's Initiative, it now features a new gate, new pathways, and a new irrigation system to support newly instituted native plants, per the report.