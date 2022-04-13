This To-Go Cocktails Window in Central Park Just Announced It's Reopening

With New York officially legalizing to-go drinks once again, bars and restaurants across the city are reopening their to-go windows. If you happen to be strolling through Central Park, the iconic Tavern on the Green will be ready to hand you delicious craft cocktails and bites.

The famous Central Park landmark just announced that it is reopening its window towards the end of April. Park-goers will be able to bask in the sun while sipping on cocktails inspired by Central Park-goers all while snacking on delicious (and city government-mandated) sandwiches and crudité.

"Bicyclists ride by constantly, so our Major Taylor cocktail that honors bicyclist Marshall Walter 'Major' Taylor is perfect for this summer weather," Beverage Director Jake Skinner told Thrillist. "It's a playful evolution of a sidecar with Bertoux Brandy, St. Germain, and Lillet that feels like a summery bicycle jaunt through a peach orchard. Juicy and racy up front with a lingering dry peach finish, this is an elegant drink to pair with our to-go food and your entire day in the park!"

Co-owner Jim Caiola is excited about adding to-go cocktails to the mix once again, and is looking forward to opening day. "We're thrilled at Tavern on the Green to be re-opening our to-go window with all new food and cocktail menus," he told Thrillist. "Not only is spring and warmth in the air but the city of New York is allowing alcohol to be purchased for to-go!"

Public drinking rules are not frequently enforced in Central Park, but it is important to note that, regardless of the legalization of to-go drinks, alcohol consumption is not permitted in public places outside restaurant and bar establishments.

Tavern on the Green is located in Central Park at 67th Street & Central Park West. For more information, you can visit their website.