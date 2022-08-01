Here's the Latest Amtrak Updates Following Albany's Central Warehouse Collapse

Last Thursday, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service after Albany's infamous "eyesore building," the Central Warehouse, partially collapsed.

While none of the debris fell on the adjacent train tracks, the move to suspend service west of Albany and on the Lake Shore Limited train was deemed a necessary and precautionary measure. The service remained closed for four days after chunks of the Central Warehouse fell off its facade, and Albany officials ultimately declared a state of emergency.

Today, Amtrak had to cancel additional train service, but it is offering bus service to allow passengers to commute or travel to their destination. Amtrak announced that buses would be able to keep the Ethan Allen train link running to Burlington, Vermont. In addition, other buses will be used between the stations of Albany and Saratoga Springs to ensure the Ethan Allen routes 290 and 291 can keep offering service. Finally, Empire Trains 280, 284, 281, and 283 will not be running between Niagara Falls and Albany, and Amtrak will be using buses to connect the stations of Albany and Schenectady for Maple Leaf trains 63 and 64.

The Amtrak service between the station of Rensselaer across the river from Albany and New York City will not be impacted, but Amtrak said it is still unclear when full service will be reinstated.

For more information and updates, you can visit Amtrak's website.