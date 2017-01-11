Check Out These Stunning Photos of "Underground" New York

Sometimes, it's pretty damn hard to describe the gritty underground of our beloved subway system as beautiful, but one photographer is creating stunning portraits and visuals by contrasting the worn utilitarian looks of the city's trains and platforms with the beauty of movement and models -- like dancers. Fittingly titled @underground_nyc, this Instagram account is the amazing creative take on NYC that it has always deserved, and unsurprisingly, has captured the attention of almost 130,000 followers.

When asked about the incredible photos, the photographer -- who asked to go by his middle name, Clifton -- said he set out to fill a void.