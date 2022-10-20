This Famous NYC Chef Is Opening a Restaurant Lounge at LaGuardia Airport

It's all part of the airport's major makeover.

By Serena Tara

Published on 10/20/2022 at 2:32 PM

Taking a flight from LaGuardia will soon some extra culinary perks.

In collaboration with Capital One, renowned Chef José Andrés is opening a restaurant lounge at the Queens airport. Among his latest endeavors, Andrés recently opened two restaurants, Zaytinya and Nubeluz, at the Ritz-Carlton in Nomad.

Sprawling across 10,700 square feet, the space will be located in the newly revamped Terminal B, and it will feature delicious Spanish-style tapas, Eater reports. The lounge will also offer a drinks menu created by José himself.

Requirements for lounge access are still to be determined. A spokesperson told Eater that currently, management is still deciding whether this perk will be reserved only to Capital One card holders or if it will be open to a wider audience.

An opening date for the lounge has not been announced yet, and construction has yet to begin.

