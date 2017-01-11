Chick-fil-A Is Coming, Celebrity Chef Bagel Sandwiches & More NYC News

Since you were probably busy canoeing through a slush canal or getting freaky in the back of a taxi, we gathered up all the news you may have missed and made it really easy for you to not sound dumb when talking to your friends at the wine cooler.

Follow Thrillist NYC on Facebook to catch all of this during the week, but in the meantime here are some headlines from the past week that you can enthusiastically interject into a conversation:

You Probably Didn't Know You Could Do This With Your MetroCard

You should always be striving to maneuver the subway as knowledgeably and deftly as possible, which is why we found it so fascinating when a New Yorker posted an interesting question about their fare card Tuesday morning on AskNYC Reddit: What happens if you buy two monthly passes on the same fare card at the same time? READ MORE