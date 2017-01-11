Chick-fil-A Reveals A New Location, The Ad Too Sexy For the MTA & More NY News

Since you were probably busy watching every season of Seinfeld or enjoying that fleeting pre-spring warmth, we gathered up all the news you may have missed and made it really easy for you to not sound dumb when talking to your friends at the wine cooler.
Follow Thrillist NYC on Facebook to catch all of this during the week, but in the meantime here are some headlines from the past week that you can enthusiastically interject into a conversation:
NYC's First Chick-fil-A Eatery Coming to Herald Square
Just days after we told you that Chick-fil-A is planning to finally open outposts in NYC later this year, the fried chicken sandwich purveyor revealed (on Tuesday) the location of its first franchise restaurant here: Herald Square. READ MORE
Here's the Amazing Full Version of the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Theme
If you've already binge-watched the whole first season since its debut last weekend and the song isn't already stuck in your head, it's about to be thanks to a full version of the song that includes lyrics! READ MORE
Get Over 1,400 Variations of a Bloody Mary at This NYC Restaurant
The Wayfarer, a restaurant at the Quin Hotel in Midtown, wants you to design custom Bloody Marys that are just as unique, beautiful, and boozy as you are with the help of its new "Build a Bloody" card that boasts 1,440 Bloody Mary variations. READ MORE
Video: Crochet Lady Demands Extra Subway Seat For Her Yarn
While it's probably not the most intense situation you've every seen on the subway, a video uploaded over the weekend by LiveLeak shows how things got pretty heated when a woman who was crocheting during her subway commute was asked to move her yarns and probably her elbows to make room for another human being who asked to sit down, you know, because they're just yarns. READ MORE
The 10 Most WTF Things on NY Craigslist Right Now: Stripper Pole Edition
Craigslist is a pretty awesome place to get rid of your old stuff and possibly make some money, but it's also where you'll find other people trying to get you to pay them real money for some pretty interesting things -- you know, like breeding animals and old human bones. READ MORE
Dos Toros Drops "99 Tacos" Music Video Ahead of New Midtown East Location
The celebrate its recent expansions, NYC's beloved California-style Mexican mini-chain, Dos Toros, dropped an awesome new music video on Wednesday -- "99 Tacos." READ MORE
This New Ad Was Deemed Too Sexy For The L Train
There's a whole lot of things that we witness, avoid, cringe at, and endure on the L Train every day, but apparently, the MTA has drawn the line at a moving company's advertisement that features a cheeky message about safe sex, of all things. READ MORE
Bareburger To Open Giant New Location in Midtown East
Bareburger, purveyors of all things organic and burgers, plans to open a massive all-natural burger paradise in Midtown East this year -- its biggest restaurant location in NYC ever. READ MORE
Get This Big, Meaty Sando Created By Num Pang and the Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock
Everyone, get ready for a new riff on NYC's classic pastrami on rye sandwich. The Num Pang sandwich kings, Ben Daitz and Ratha Chaupoly, along with New York rock legend Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz of the Beastie Boys have created a hybrid that takes the smoked meat and surrounds it with the Cambodian flavors the shop is known for. READ MORE
Egg Shop, The Restaurant Entirely Devoted To Eggs, Rolls Out Dinner Menu
Egg Shop, the brilliant spot that blessed us with a menu of all-things-egg last year, has unveiled a full dinner menu and, unsurprisingly, it's pretty damn egg-centric. READ MORE
The Sounds of Bustling Grand Central Terminal Are Weirdly Chill
The sounds of New York City are not what you'd call calmative, typically. But a new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York featuring the sounds of NYC's buildings is changing that, one jackhammer-less recording at a time. READ MORE
NYC To Poopers: Your Butt Wipes Are Clogging the Sewers
Just like how our public transit infrastructure increasingly can't seem to handle all the people who use it every day and how our electrical utilities keep exploding in manhole fires, it turns out NYC's sewage system is also going to crap thanks to all the butt wipes and other wet wipes we've been flushing down the toilet over the last few years. READ MORE
Get Some of the Highest-Grade Wagyu in the World at BLT Steak, BLT Prime
Starting Friday, March 13th, you can get your hands on some of the most high-end, high-grade Wagyu beef in New York City -- if not the World -- at BLT Steak and BLT Prime. READ MORE
Another NYC Landlord Owes A Tenant Thousands For Overcharging On Rent
After New York State determined that an NYC landlord had been ripping off a tenant by hundreds of dollars in rent every month for years, a 39-year-old Harlem resident is now paying zero in rent, and instead sends the management company a bill every month. READ MORE
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and after this week could use a bourbon, or two. Send new tips to him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.