Chick-fil-A Reveals All the Details on Its Next NYC Location

Despite its designation as America's largest Chick-fil-A restaurant, the fast food chain's first NYC outpost has drawn long lines -- stretching out on the sidewalk -- since it opened its doors near Herald Square last October. But now, the company is preparing to open a second enormous location in hopes of doubling its ability to sling countless chicken sandwiches and waffle fries to hungry New Yorkers, and of course, continue its ambitious expansion across the city.

The new outpost is slated to open on Saturday, April 2nd, at the corner of 46th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown -- only nine blocks north of the existing location, and just steps away from Times Square. Chick-fil-A claims the two-story, nearly 5,000sqft restaurant is designed for the neighborhood's on-the-go customers, and a faster ordering system will result in wait times of just six to eight minutes, according to a press release. Additionally, the restaurant will include 26 seats along the windows on 46th Street. It'll be open from 6:30am to midnight every day, of course except for Sunday.