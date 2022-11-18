Here's What to Know About This Year's Tree Lighting Ceremony at Bryant Park

With November inching towards its end, Christmas trees around town are officially getting ready for their big, shiny moment: the lighting ceremony.

New Yorkers who can't wait until November 30 to catch the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree's lighting ceremony are in for an early treat. One day before, on November 29, the 12,000 lights on the tree at Bryant Park's Bank of America Winter Village are set to turn on in a gorgeous, fireworks-filled ceremony.

Starting at 6 pm, the ceremony will bring the 45-foot-tall tree to life, and it will delight attendees with a slew of ice skating performances and surprises. Hosted by Broadway performers Jessica Vosk and Jelani Remy, the event will bring incredible performances by groups The Haydenettes and Figure Skating in Harlem. Olympic and World Champion skaters such as Mirai Nagasu, Polina Edmunds, Ryan Bradley, and Oona and Gage Brown are also slated to perform.

The annual tree lighting at Bryant Park's Winter Village is free to attend. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and doors open at 4 pm. If you are unable to attend, you can watch the free live-streaming on this website.