Here's Where You Can Drop Off Your Christmas Tree for Free Mulching in NYC

There's one more good deed New Yorkers can do to top off these holidays, and that is recycling their (alas, dying) Christmas tree. Luckily, it's very simple to do that in NYC.

Starting December 26 and continuing through January 8, the city is bringing back their annual tree recycling program. With multiple locations scattered across the five boroughs, the initiative encourages New Yorkers to bring in their trees at drop-off and chipping sites. During the last weekend of the so-called "Mulchfest," you can even get your tree turned into mulch free of charge when you bring them at select chipping sites.

Trees can be dropped off during park hours, and both mask use and social distancing are encouraged to fight off the current "tridemic." If you're located too far away from a drop-off site, you can still do your sustainable part. The Department of Sanitation, in fact, will be doing the rounds and collecting trees curbside from January 6 through January 14.

Check out the nearest drop-off and chipping site on this map.