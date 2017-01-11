This Online Tool Will Stop You From Ordering From Gross NYC Restaurants

It's pretty easy to avoid restaurants with poor letter grades from the NYC Department of Mental Health and Hygiene when you're out for a walk on lunch, but a new Google Chrome browser extension could make it just as easy for choosing where to order from on delivery sites.
Once installed, the extension will display the restaurant's letter grade overlaid on several sites like Yelp, Zagat, Seamless, ManuPages, FourSquare, and OpenTable. It doesn't appear to work for delivery.com or GrubHub, but the developer notes on Reddit that more sites could be coming soon. The extension's description claims that that, unlike similar extensions, it pulls from city data daily.
The letter grade is made to look like the same card you'll find hanging in a restaurant's window, as you can see here:
So next time you're feeling a little iffy about ordering from a different Chinese place, this might help.
Thrillist reached out to the developer for additional information.
(h/t Reddit)
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and dreamed of making something like this someday, but has apparently been beaten to the punch. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.