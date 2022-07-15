This New Hudson River Cruise Is Perfect for NYC Dog Lovers

This July, New Yorkers will be able to bring their pup on a cool boat cruise and benefit a good cause at the same time.

To celebrate International Friendship Day, on Saturday, July 30, the local-favorite sightseeing cruise Circle Line is allowing passengers to bring along their dog for a one-hour boat ride. For the first time in Circle Line's history, dogs will be allowed on board for this limited-time cruise. The trip is dubbed Pawsitively Perfect Pup Cruise, and departs at 11 am.

Once the boat sets sail, guests can expect breathtaking views of the city from the Hudson River, and they will even be able to catch a glimpse of the Statue of Liberty. To satisfy every dog's wish, treat options from Little L's Pet Bakery & Boutique will be available, and the cruise will also be equipped with fancy custom bandanas for your pup to sport.

The initiative finds Circle Line partnering with North Shore Animal League America, with the aim of encouraging pet adoption. There will be a mobile adoption event from 10 am–2 pm, where guests will be able to learn about and meet the many four-legged friends looking for a home.

Tickets are $20 per person, while dogs cruise for free. Circle Line will donate proceeds from every ticket sale to Animal League America.

"We are beyond excited for the Pawsitively Perfect Pup Cruise and can't wait to see all attendees enjoy a beautiful day on the water with their dog," Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines, said in a statement. "New York City is filled with devoted dog lovers and through our partnership with North Shore Animal League America, guests will have the opportunity to adopt a pet and create long lasting memories."

For more information and to purchase your ticket, you can visit this link.